× Orem Police arrest pair after finding 22 pounds of pot during traffic stop

OREM, Utah — Two people were booked into jail after police say they located more than 20 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle following a traffic stop.

According to statements of probable cause, things began Friday around 6 p.m. with a traffic stop on southbound I-15 in Orem.

Police say after they stopped the car for speeding, they approached the vehicle with two people inside and could detect the strong odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The driver told police he did not have a driver’s license, and police say when the driver opened the glove compartment to retrieve the vehicle registration, loose pieces of “a green leafy substance” were visible.

Officers moved the driver and passenger out of the vehicle and conducted a search. In the trunk they located 20 individual bags containing marijuana, each enclosed in black contractors trash bags. Police also located a large amount of cash.

According to the PC statement, the driver told police there was about 22 pounds of marijuana in the car and about $4,600 in cash.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Rodrigo Perez of Pomona, California, was booked into jail for speeding, driving without a driver’s license, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, and for an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.

The passenger, identified as 19-year-old Karime Carrillo Cruz of Pomona, California, was booked into jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession with the intent to distribute.