× Motorcyclist critically injured in crash in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Southbound State Street has reopened near 3750 South after a crash that left a motorcyclist with critical injuries Saturday.

Executive Officer Gary Keller of the South Salt Lake Police Department said the crash occurred around 11:40 a.m. near 3750 South State Street.

“From what I’m told, the SUV had just made a U-turn and was headed southbound when the motorcycle came up and hit the rear of the SUV,” Keller said.

The motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in the crash. There were no further injuries reported.

Keller said the motorcyclist, so far only identified as a 23-year-old man, was not wearing a helmet.

“If there’s a word I can put out about safety and motorcycles: Always, always, always wear a helmet,” Keller said. “Very unfortunate crash, but the driver of the motorcycle is in critical condition as we speak, and his injuries are life-threatening.”

Southbound lanes of State Street were closed in the area of the crash but reopened around 2:20 p.m.

Keller said they are still investigating the crash and who may be at fault.