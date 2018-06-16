× Man arrested in Moab in connection with death of St. George woman

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man was arrested in Moab Saturday in connection with the death of a woman in St. George earlier this week.

According to the St. George Police Department, authorities have been investigating the death of 33-year-old Elizabeth Carter, who was found dead in her apartment near 500 North Bluff Street June 13.

Police say the condition of her apartment and other suspicious circumstances prompted them to begin an “all hands on deck” investigation.

“A person of interest was quickly developed and physical evidence continued to build a foundation to believe Elizabeth was killed by Kevin Ray Mcatlin,” St. George Police stated.

Police secured a warrant for Mcatlin’s arrest Friday, and the man was located in the Moab area in the early morning hours of Saturday and taken into custody.

St. George Police say they are not releasing any further details about the investigation due to the complex and technically challenging nature of the case.

“At this time, we want to take a moment to express our sincere condolences on behalf of the St. George Police Department to the family and friends of Elizabeth Carter. You are in our thoughts during this difficult time,” Police stated.