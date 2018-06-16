Crews respond to two-alarm structure fire in Murray

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah -- Fire crews are responding to a two-alarm fire at a commercial structure in Murray Saturday.

The fire is in the area of 4300 South Commerce Drive, and dispatchers confirm the two alarm fire is in a commercial building.

The smoke was visible to many drivers on I-15, as shown in the video above.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire shortly before 5 p.m.

No details about the cause of the fire were immediately available.

Fox 13 News has a crew on the way to the scene and we'll update this story as more details emerge.