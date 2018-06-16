10 residents displaced after fire damages two homes in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — Ten people have been displaced by a fire that damaged two homes in Lehi Saturday morning.

According to the Lehi Fire Department, the fire broke out shortly before 3 a.m. in the area of 700 West and 200 South in Lehi.

A travel trailer became fully engulfed, and from there the flames spread to two nearby residences.

One home is considered a total loss while the other home sustained about $250,000 in damage.

Crews extinguished the blaze in about 30 minutes but monitored hot spots for several hours after.

There were no injuries reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced families.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.