Wanted with Scott McKane: A burglary for booze, a Mother’s Day Grinch and more

This week's Wanted starts with a suspect who police say stole a decoration off the front door of a home on Mother's Day. The suspect can be seen walking up the stairs of the front porch, taking off a decoration, and walking away. Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to contact the Harrisville Police Department at (801) 782-4100.

Mapleton police released information on a suspect who was wanted for multiple alleged burglaries in Colorado, Idaho and Utah. The man can be seen in surveillance footage going through a desk while holding a flashlight. Anyone with information on the suspect can contact the Mapleton City Police Department at (801) 489-9668.

Murray detectives released surveillance stills of a woman who allegedly broke into a vehicle, stole credit cards, and used them to buy liquor. Police said the woman smashed the window of a car and grabbed a purse that was inside. Anyone with identifying information on the suspect was asked to call (801) 264-2673.

The last suspect in this week's wanted is a woman who police said stole $305 worth of merchandise from a store in Logan. Anyone with information can call (435) 716-9300.