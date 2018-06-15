× UDOT warns of lane closures beginning soon in Salt Lake, Davis counties

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is recommending that drivers who plan to use eastbound I-80 near the Salt Lake City International Airport over the weekend allow for extra time due to lane closures.

According to UDOT, eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane between Bangerter Hwy. and I-215 from 8 p.m. Friday, June 15 at 8 p.m. to Sunday, June 17 at p.m.

The on-ramp from the airport exit (southbound Terminal Dr.) to eastbound I-80 will also be closed, as well as the on-ramp from northbound Bangerter Hwy. to eastbound I-80.

“Drivers leaving the airport will need to use alternate routes, such as southbound Bangerter Highway to eastbound S.R. 201. Those using eastbound I-80 should plan for heavier than normal traffic congestion and moderate delays,” a news release from UDOT said.

During the closures, crews will be performing maintenance work on the eastbound I-80 bridge over the Jordan River Surplus Canal.

UDOT will also close lanes in the following areas this weekend:

Draper

I-15 will be reduced to three lanes in both directions between 12300 S and 14600 S from Saturday, June 16 at 10 p.m. to Sunday, June 17 at 8 a.m. Crews will be repairing pavement as part of the I-15 Point project.

Layton

Up to two lanes in each direction of I-15 from will be closed between Antelope Dr. and Hill Field Rd. as early as 7 p.m. each night, and will reopen in time for morning traffic. The closures are part of a project to build a new “Layton Crossing” bridge over I-15. The closures will be in effect until June 22.

Little Cottonwood Canyon

Crews will begin a new paving project on SR-201 in Little Cottonwood Canyon as early as Monday, June 18. Some sections of the highway will be reduced to a one-lane road with flaggers controlling traffic. The lane closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The project will continue through early fall as workers repave the highway from the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon all the way to the top.