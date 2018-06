× Two vacant homes damaged by brush fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A brush fire in Salt Lake City forced Salt Lake City Fire officials to close both directions of Victory Rd. Friday afternoon.

The fire started around 3:40 p.m. and crews extinguished the blaze shortly before 5 p.m.

Fire officials at the scene say two homes were damaged by the fire, but both of the residences are abandoned.

