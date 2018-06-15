Salgado family places memorial at site where Elizabeth’s body was found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO, Utah -- Elizabeth Salgado’s body was found by a hiker in Hobble Creek Canyon last month, more than three years after she disappeared from Provo.

Her family, living in Mexico, never had the chance to say goodbye. Friday, Sgt. Spencer Cannon with Utah County Sheriff’s Office took the Salgados to see where their daughter was found.

The family was very emotional as they brought roses, a cross and a picture to lay down, off the beaten path in Hobble Creek Canyon—the spot where their daughter’s body was found.

“We were hoping that we would find her alive,” said Rosemberg Salgado, Elizabeth’s uncle. “We were hoping that we would see her again.”

Elizabeth’s mother and father, who are from Mexico, cried prayers in Spanish over the memorial site—a place they will most likely never be able to visit again.

“I am so grateful to God for sending me Elizabeth,” cried Libertad Edith Salgado Figueroa, Elizabeth’s mother. “She was like an angel in my life. God let me borrow her for that time she was alive and I am so so grateful that I had her.”

While trying to find peace and closure for Elizabeth’s death, family members found pieces of bone—new evidence for police to add to their investigation.

“I don’t know that anything they found today is going to change anything that we know, but it’s always possible,” Sgt. Cannon said.

The Salgado family said they need the public’s help, more than ever, to find who hurt their daughter and niece.

“We were praying every day that the Lord would help us find her,” Rosemberg Salgado said. “Now, we are praying every day that the Lord will help us find the monsters who did this.”

Police said if you know any further details or information about Elizabeth’s death, to call the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.