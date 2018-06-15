Good Day Utah Quickcast Friday
-
Watch FOX 13’s Latest Quickcast
-
Crews from four Utah counties gather for wildfire training
-
The disappearance and search for Elizabeth Salgado, whose body was found Friday in Hobble Creek Canyon
-
Utah Jazz plan to sign David Stockton after 10-day contract ends
-
Video: Driver makes dangerous move moments after passing sign about roadway deaths in Utah
-
-
Where to get free doughnuts and deals on National Doughnut Day
-
Utah twins born on ‘Star Wars Day’ named for Luke and Leia
-
Local amateur golfer Rhett Rasmussen will play in the US Open
-
Latest numbers indicate medical marijuana will be on the November ballot in Utah
-
UHP set to kick off statewide DUI blitz for Memorial Day weekend
-
-
Utah’s abandoned mines: Six-thousand closed, many more to go
-
3 Questions with Bob Evans: Doug Wright on Utah politics and his career in radio news
-
New club at Herriman High aims to uplift students through small acts of kindness