When you think of a cruise vacation you probably think of going away with your best friends, siblings, or maybe reuniting with old college classmates. What about if your getaway companions were none other than Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King and the editors of O, The Oprah Magazine? Oprah Winfrey is godmother to the Nieuw Statendam cruise ship and wants to have a girls getaway. Oprah's best friend, Gayle King, along with the president of Holland America Line, Orlando Ashford, tell us how we can enjoy a girls' getaway. For more information visit www.hollandamerica.com
Girls’ getaway cruise with Oprah Winfrey
