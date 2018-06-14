× Woman pleads guilty to automobile homicide in death of pedestrian in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A woman has pleaded guilty to automobile homicide several months after she hit and killed a man while behind the wheel of a car in Taylorsville.

Roxanna Molina, 27, was charged in December of last year in connection with the crash that claimed the life of 19-year-old Robert Harsh in November of 2017.

Harsh was crossing the street in a crosswalk at 4200 South Redwood Road when he was hit and killed. According to a probable cause statement from the arrest, Molina admitted to consuming approximately five shots of liquor and four beers prior to the accident that evening.

According to court documents filed Thursday, Molina has pleaded guilty to two charges: automobile homicide/criminal negligence DUI as a second-degree felony, and failure to remain at an accident involving a death as a third-degree felony.

Charges of speeding, failure to obey traffic control devices, and a windshield visibility infraction were all dismissed with prejudice—which means the dismissed charges cannot be re-filed at a later date.