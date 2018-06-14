We talk with a member of Grey Glass about their facebook live event tonight at 7 PM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The up and coming band, Grey Glass, will be hosting a Facebook live performance tonight, June 14, 2018, at 7 pm. The band has been together for awhile and they are about to release their first single. Their band has 90's grunge and alternative influences.

Vocalist and guitarist, Tal Haslam, joined us today on the show and performed one of his original songs called Seconds.

Grey Glass and The Place will be streaming the performance on our Facebook pages so make sure to tune in! Click here to watch live.