× View Fox 13’s 2018 FIFA World Cup Schedule

NOTE: This schedule is preliminary and subject to change. Events marked with asterisks are scheduled to air on channel 13-2 (Antenna TV).

Thursday, June 14, 2018

World Cup Live

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Russia vs. Saudi Arabia

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

World Cup Today

11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

World Cup Tonight

12 a.m. – 1 a.m.



Friday, June 15, 2018

World Cup Today

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Morocco vs. Iran

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

World Cup Today

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Portugal vs. Spain

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

World Cup Today

2 p.m. 2:30 p.m.

World Cup Tonight

12 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Saturday, June 16, 2018

World Cup Today*

6 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Argentina vs. Iceland

7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

World Cup Tonight

12 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Sunday, June 17, 2018

World Cup Live

5 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Costa Rica vs. Serbia

6 a.m. – 7 a.m.

World Cup Tonight

12 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Monday, June 18, 2018

World Cup Tonight

12 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Tuesday, June 19, 2018

World Cup Today

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Poland vs. Senegal

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

World Cup Today

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Russia vs. Egypt

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

World Cup Tonight

12 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Wednesday, June 20, 2018

World Cup Today

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

World Cup Today

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Iran vs. Spain

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

World Cup Tonight

12 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Thursday, June 21, 2018

World Cup Today

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

France vs. Peru

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

World Cup Today

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Argentina vs. Croatia

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

World Cup Tonight

12 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Friday, June 22, 2018

World Cup Today

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Nigeria vs. Iceland

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

World Cup Today

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Serbia vs. Switzerland

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

World Cup Tonight

12 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Saturday, June 23, 2018

World Cup Live

5 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Belgium vs. Tunisia

6 a.m. – 8 a.m.

World Cup Today*

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Korea Republic vs. Mexico

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

World Cup Today

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Germany vs. Sweden

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

World Cup Today

2 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

World Cup Tonight

12 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Sunday, June 24, 2018

World Cup Today*

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Japan vs. Senegal

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

World Cup Today

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Poland vs. Colombia

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

World Cup Today

2 p.m. 2:30 p.m.

World Cup Tonight

12 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Monday, June 25, 2018

World Cup Live

7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Uruguay vs. Russia

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

LOCAL PROGRAMMING

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

World Cup Today

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Iran vs. Portugal

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

World Cup Tonight

12 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Tuesday, June 26, 2018

World Cup Live

7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Denmark vs. France

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

LOCAL PROGRAMMING

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

World Cup Today

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Nigeria vs. Argentina

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

World Cup Tonight

12 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Wednesday, June 27, 2018

World Cup Live

7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Mexico vs. Sweden

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

LOCAL PROGRAMMING

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

World Cup Today

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Serbia vs. Brazil

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

World Cup Tonight

12 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Thursday, June 28, 2018

World Cup Live

7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Senegal vs. Colombia

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

LOCAL PROGRAMMING

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

World Cup Today

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

England vs. Belgium

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

World Cup Tonight

12 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Saturday, June 30, 2018

World Cup Live*

7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Men’s World Cup Game – Round of 16

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

World Cup Today

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Men’s World Cup Game – Round of 16

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

World Cup Today

2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

World Cup Tonight

12 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Sunday, July 1, 2018

World Cup Live*

7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Men’s World Cup Game – Round of 16

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

World Cup Today

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Men’s World Cup Game – Round of 16

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

World Cup Today

2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

World Cup Tonight

12 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Monday, July 2, 2018

World Cup Today

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Men’s World Cup Game – Round of 16

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

World Cup Tonight

12 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Tuesday, July 3, 2018

World Cup Today

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Men’s World Cup Game – Round of 16

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

World Cup Tonight

12 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Friday, July 6, 2018

World Cup Tonight

12 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Saturday, July 7, 2018

World Cup Live*

7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Men’s World Cup Game – Quarter Finals

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

World Cup Today

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Men’s World Cup Game – Quarter Finals

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

World Cup Today

2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

World Cup Tonight

12 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Tuesday, July 10, 2018

World Cup Live

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Men’s World Cup Game – Semi Finals

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

World Cup Tonight

12 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Wednesday, July 11, 2018

World Cup Live

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Men’s World Cup Game – Semi Finals

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

World Cup Tonight

12 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Saturday, July 14, 2018

World Cup Live*

7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Men’s World Cup Game – 3rd Place Match

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

World Cup Today

10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

World Cup Tonight

12 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Sunday, July 15, 2018

World Cup Live*

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Men’s World Cup Game – Final

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

World Cup Today

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

World Cup Tonight

12 a.m. – 1 a.m.