St. George Police investigating suspicious death of 33-year-old woman

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Investigators with the St. George Police Department are looking into the death of a 33-year-old woman whose body was found in an apartment Wednesday.

A Facebook post from St. George Police said the circumstances surrounding the death of Elizabeth Carter are suspicious.

Officers responded to an apartment at 500 N Bluff St. on Wednesday afternoon after witnesses reported finding Carter’s body.

“The cause of death, and events leading up to the death, are still being investigated. The Medical Examiner’s Office is involved in the investigation and will be performing an autopsy,” the Facebook post said.

Police said Carter’s death was “unattended,” which means she had not seen a doctor within 30 days before she died.

Anyone with information that may help St. George Police in their investigation is urged to call the S.G.P.D.Investigations Tip Line at (435) 627-4338.