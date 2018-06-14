Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Radon is a radioactive gas released from the normal decay of the elements uranium, thorium, and radium in rocks and soil. It is an invisible, odorless, and tasteless gas that seeps up through the ground and diffuses into the air. Radon gas usually exists at very low levels outdoors. However, in areas without adequate ventilation, such as underground mines, radon can accumulate to levels that substantially increase the risk of lung cancer.

Lung cancer survivor, Jan Poulson, shares her story about how she was not a smoker when she got diagnosed and wondered where that type of cancer could have come from. She did not know very much about radon but decided to test her house. The test came back with high levels.

Radon Be Gone is a company that raises awareness to test homes for radon. Just like fire alarms, they have radon detectors. Since radon does not emit an odor the only way to detect it is through a test.

To raise awareness there is a bike ride this Saturday, June 16, 2018, called the Huntsman 140. The money will be used for cancer awareness. To register or donate money visit huntsmancancer.org.

For more information visit radonbegone.com.