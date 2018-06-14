Loved ones hold vigil for young father fatally shot in Ogden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah -- Friends and family are coming together to remember a man killed in a shooting in Ogden.

A 23-year-old father and friend, Denero Snider’s family is taking this time not to think about how he died but how he lived.

“Denero was a bright, loving, very loving caring person; he would give you the shirt off his back,” said Angela Snider, Denero’s mother.

Now his loved ones are left with only memories.

“His smile and just him walking in the house, he always, every day he gave me a kiss… that was my baby,” Angela said.

Denero's family was the center of his life and his young son was his light.

“He loved his child and he's not going to be here to see his child grow up,” Angela said.

His son was robbed of his father Wednesday when shots rang out in the middle of the day. That's when police say a car sped away and Denero was left alone to die.

“I wanna hold my baby,” Angela said. “I want to kiss him. I want to hold his hand, just let him know, you know, ‘Mommy's here. Mommy's here with you."

Now she's left without him while police are looking for his killer.

“I most definitely want justice,”’ she said. “I have to have justice, if not me then for my baby because he didn't deserve this.”

Police say they do have a lead and are searching for the suspect. His mother says while there are rumors this is gang related, she says it absolutely was not.

Loved ones have created a GoFundMe page to assist the Snider family with funeral expenses.