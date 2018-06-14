× Former Victim Advocate in Summit County accused of using donations for personal purchases

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A former victim advocate for the Summit County Attorney’s Office has been charged with misusing public money as a second-degree felony.

According to the Utah Attorney General’s Office, the charges focus on the missappropriation of donations made to the Summit County Victim Assistance Program.

Authorities say Marsha Lynne Probst, 62 of Midway, was a victim advocate for the Summit County Attorney’s Office from June of 2006 until October of 2017, and they say during the course of her employment Probst would regularly receive donations on behalf of the program from Wasatch Womenade, a non-profit based in Park City.

The Attorney General’s Office states an investigation determined Probst set up an account at a local credit union using funds from donations made to Summit County and did so without the knowledge of other employees.

“The charges allege the funds were used for personal purchases and expenditures,” the AG’s Office stated. The total amount of misappropriated donation funds is in excess of $5,000.”

Probst faces a maximum penalty of one to 15 yeas in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted.