Father’s Day with Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery has special ice-cream cakes and new flavors for Father's Day this Sunday, June 17, 2018. Pick dad up a delicious cake or swing by for some ice-cream to celebrate.

They will have the classic Tall, Dark, and Delicious cake and a new cake, Oreo Cookies 'n Cream. The Oreo Cookies 'n Cream is made with cake batter ice cream, yellow cake, and topped with traditional and golden Oreo cookies.

Cold Stone's 30th anniversary is also coming up and to celebrate they will be serving new flavors. They invented the cake batter ice cream and so there will be different kinds of cake batter ice cream flavors.

There are many different Cold Stone locations throughout Utah. For more information visit coldstonecakes.com.