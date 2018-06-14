× Draper businesses evacuated over gas leak

DRAPER, Utah — The Draper Fire Department evacuated a few businesses Thursday morning due to a natural gas leak.

The gas leak occurred in the area of 431 W 12300 S starting around 7:30 a.m.

Dominion Energy workers measured the amount of natural gas leaked into the air, and contacted the Draper City Fire Department to evacuate the area.

“Those two readings that they had – one indicated a potential for explosion and also high CO readings,” said Chief Clint Smith, Draper Fire Department. “When they have concerns, those are concerns for us as well. And so they did have, again, some concern based on the readings that they were picking up, and we wanted to make sure we mitigated those levels prior to putting anyone else in to investigate this.”

The businesses will reopen once the leaking gas line has been repaired and the area is deemed safe.