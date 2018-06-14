Crews extinguish house fire in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — One home was seriously damaged and another sustained lesser damage after a fire in Sandy Thursday night.

Sand Fire Department says the fire was at a home near 160 East Handcart Way, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire around 8:15 p.m.

The home was fully engulfed when crews arrived, but they were able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes.

Two cats and a dog were rescued from the burning home. No people were home at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.