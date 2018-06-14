Program Note: The World Cup ⚽ is on Fox 13. Watch the latest news updates here ⬅️

Combating loneliness in seniors

Posted 12:05 pm, June 14, 2018

Research shows that the older people get, the more likely they are to be lonely. FOX 13's Dave Nemeth reports on loneliness in seniors, and what can be done to address the issue.