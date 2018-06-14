Blue Boutique is giving away a bachelorette party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are lots of weddings in June and some know it as bridal month. Blue Boutique has all the fun novelties for a bachelorette party.

A bride wants to look her best on her big day. Blue Boutique has all the underneath dress essentials. For June they are running a corset special. With any purchase of a corset, you can get a second one for 20 percent off or a free cincher.

They are also celebrating by giving away two bachelorette parties. You can enter at the Ogden or Salt Lake locations and must be 21 or over to enter. You can invite up to ten friends to the last fling before the ring!

For more information stop in at one of their four locations or visit blueboutique.com.