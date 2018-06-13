× Woman hit and killed by car in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle early Wednesday in West Valley City.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. near 1400 W. and 3500 S. officials with the West Valley City Police Department said.

When officers arrived at the accident, they said they found the woman in the middle of the road.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and was cooperating with police.

He admitted to officers that he had hit the woman with her car, but she came out of nowhere.

It was unknown if the driver was facing charges.

The identity of the woman who was hit was not released by police.