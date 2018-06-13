× Suspect shot after alleged South Salt Lake apartment break-in released from hospital, booked into jail

SOUTH SALT LAKE – A man who was shot while allegedly breaking into an apartment in South Salt Lake Sunday morning was released from the hospital and booked into jail, police said.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Raphael Ames, was shot as he entered the apartment in what South Salt Lake Police called “a violent, tumultuous manner.”

Ames allegedly damaged the front door of the apartment, indicating to police that he forced entry into the residence.

Police determined that the break-in was not random and that Ames was an “acquaintance to the female who rents the apartment.”

A male guest, who was in the bedroom with the female resident, shot Ames twice in his right arm, police said.

Ames was taken to the hospital following the incident, where he received surgery on his arm.

The motivation behind the attempted burglary was unknown, according to police.

“The male guest who fired the shots has been fully cooperating with the investigation and has no connection to the suspect,” police wrote in a statement.

Ames was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and charged with burglary.