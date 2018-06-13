× Nevada man drowns after falling from boat dock at Sand Hollow State Park

HURRICANE, Utah — A 71-year-old man from Nevada died at Sand Hollow State Park Wednesday in an apparent drowning.

According to Utah State Parks, dispatch was called to an accident at the main boat ramp at Sand Hollow State Park around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews arrived to find a 71-year-old male unresponsive at the scene. Life-saving efforts were not successful and the man, who is from Clark County in Nevada, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the deceased was stepping from the dock to a waiting boat when he missed the boat and slipped into the water. Witnesses reported the man was trying to keep his head above water but was not able to do so.

Witnesses pulled the man from the water and performed CPR until emergency units arrived on scene.

The identity of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of his family.