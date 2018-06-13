× Man dies after Davis County ATV accident

FARMINGTON, Utah – A West Valley City man died in an ATV accident Tuesday after officials say he miss-negotiated his vehicle, causing it to roll down a steep hill.

Kevin Olsen, 61, of West Valley City rolled down a steep mountainside near Francis Peak Tuesday, according to the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators determined that Olsen miss-negotiated a snow bank, causing his ATV to roll down the hill.

He was ejected from the vehicle and found around 150 yeards down the mountain, sheriff’s officials said.

Olsen was pronounced dead on the scene.

Davis County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Paramedics along with Davis County Search and Rescue with Farmington Fire Department and Life Flight crew responded to the incident.