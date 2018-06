Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BBQ is often thought of as a messy way to cook, but Kelly Cahoon knows how to make BBQ beautiful. Pretty foods can go into the grill and not just your basic hamburgers and hot dogs.

She made grilled chicken and cherry limeade with smoked ice cubes on the show today. She uses a lot of seasonal ingredients and likes to grill healthy and fun foods.

She wants to inspire more women to get behind the grill! For more recipes visit her website saltncopper.com.