Large gas leak in Sandy prompts evacuations

SANDY, Utah – A gas leak in Sandy caused businesses nearby to be evacuated Wednesday afternoon.

The gas leak happened in the area of 9800 S. and 700 E. around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Sandy City Fire Department said.

Businesses in the area were evacuated while Dominion Energy worked to fix the gas leak.

Details regarding what caused the gas leak were unknown at the time of this report.

