Funding Your Future: Save big when traveling

Traveling expenses can add up quickly but there are tips to follow while traveling abroad to save money. Financial Expert from Cyprus Credit Union, Rachel Langlois, shares some of her top tips for traveling abroad.

There are lots of counties that will not accept credit or debit cards so carrying cash is important and is quickly spent. Take care of exchanging currency ahead of time because once you get to a different country there are large fees. Also, when using an ATM know your bank fees and what the bank's conversion fee is.

A big expense when traveling is buying water, soda, and food. Bring a refillable water bottle to cut down some costs. Also, bring beef jerky and nuts because they are high and protein and easy to eat on-the-go. She suggests eating the hotel breakfast or eating two big meals a day with snacks in between.

