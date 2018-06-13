Create your own flower bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flower bars are a fun activity your guests can enjoy at a bridal shower, baby shower, birthday party, or any other gathering.

Jenevieve Hubbard, the owner of Beehive Floral Co., shows us how to make a flower crown with a variety of different flowers. She got most of her flowers from her backyard and suggests buying flowers from local farms if you want to add more or don't have a garden.

She also hosts classes once a month where you can learn how to make flower crowns. For more information or to sign up for her workshop visit beehivefloralco.com.