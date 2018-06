× Bomb squad called after incendiary device found in Clinton

CLINTON, Utah – Bomb squad officials were called to a neighborhood in Clinton Wednesday morning after an incendiary device was found.

Incinerary device found in the area of 1360 N 2660 W. Bomb squad en route. Please avoid area. — Clinton Fire Dept (@Clintonfire) June 13, 2018

Details regarding what type of device was found were not known at the time of this report.

Officials were asking residents to avoid the area of the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be posted as they become available