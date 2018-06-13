× Additional victims of Millcreek Starbucks crash identified

MILLCREEK, Utah – Three additional victims that were hit by a car that crashed into a Millcreek Starbucks Friday were identified, and one is still in the hospital in critical condition.

The victims of the accident were identified Wednesday by the Unified Police Department as Roger Kirwin, 47, of Mosamin, Australia, Robert Dillard, 84, of Salt Lake City, and Michael Sellen, 47, of West Jordan.

Sellen was still in critical condition Wednesday due to injuries he sustained in the crash and a pre-existing medical condition.

48-year-old Joslyn Nicole Spilsbury died as she sat outside the Starbucks Friday when the truck hit the building.

The driver of the vehicle that caused the accident was identified Saturday as 34-year-old West Walker of Oakley, Utah.

Unified Police said Saturday they are still waiting on toxicology results from Walker but they believe he suffered some kind of medical episode prior to the crash.