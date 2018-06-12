× West Jordan residents asked to boil water as a precaution after water line cross

WEST JORDAN, Utah – Residents in the Sienna Vista neighborhood of West Jordan are being asked to boil their drinking water as a precaution after a culinary water line was found to be feeding into an irrigation line.

The boil advisory was sent to about 150 residents around 7000 South and 5600 West.

According to officials with West Jordan, water division staff were called out to investigate a water leak and found a cross connection issue with a culinary water line and an unused, unpressurized secondary irrigation line.

“The Division of Drinking Water advised the city to distribute a precautionary boil advisory,” West Jordan officials wrote.

Water division staff performed a chlorine residual test on the water, which showed that chlorine residual levels were well within the normal range. Officials said if the levels were low, it would have been a cause for concern because it would indicate that chlorine in the water was fighting bacteria.

West Jordan officials released the following information to residents Tuesday:

“The Water Division is waiting for test results and expects to have those back today about 4 p.m. If there is a problem, the city will immediately let affected residents know and take appropriate action. Because the leak involved culinary water into an unpressurized pipe, and because city staff discovered the problem and took immediate action, it is highly unlikely there is an issue with the water quality. The safety and integrity of our water system is the top priority for the West Jordan Water Division.

For more information, contact Kim Wells at (801)569-5163 or via e-mail kimw@wjordan.com.”