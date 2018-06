Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Prince of Egypt the Musical will be coming to the Tuacahn Amphitheater in Ivins, Utah. We had two actors today on the show, talking about the characters they play, challenges, and the storyline. It will be the third production of the musical throughout the world and the actors are excited to create the characters.

The show is coming up on July 13th, 2018. For more information or to buy tickets visit tuacahn.org.