Salt Lake County Council votes to postpone Olympia Hills development

SALT LAKE COUNTY - The Salt Lake County Council voted unanimously to put the controversial new Olympia Hills development on hold after public pushback.

In a council meeting Tuesday afternoon, Salt Lake County Council member Michael Jensen filed a motion to put the project on hold.

The motion passed unanimously, and the development's plans were halted for the time being.

The city council plans to meet next Tuesday to discuss how to move forward.

The decision comes after Herriman residents launched a signature drive to stop the Olympia development.

Congresswoman Mia Love (R-UT) accused Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams of taking donations from the development's managers. McAdams fired back, calling Love an "absent."