Police: Woman thrown out of second story window after attempted stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY – A suspect is being sought by the Salt Lake City Police Department after a woman was thrown out of a second story window in an attempted stabbing.

According to police officials, the incident happened Monday near 1300 S. Emery Street.

Several witnesses in the area told police they heard a woman scream, then saw the victim being thrown out of a second story window.

Witnesses told police that the male suspect left the area on a bicycle, and the victim went back into the apartment, bleeding from her hands and legs.

When interviewed by police, the victim told officers that the male suspect had chased her around the apartment with a large knife and threatened to stab her.

The suspect, who was allegedly an acquaintance of the victim, has not yet been located by police.