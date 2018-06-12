× Police: Woman fatally shot by West Jordan homeowner had knife near her body

WEST JORDAN, Utah – Police say a knife was found next to the body of a woman who was shot and killed while breaking into a West Jordan home last week.

Makayla Yeaman, 30, was killed by a homeowner around 5:30 a.m. Friday in a home near 6000 W. and 7600 S.

Police said Yeaman took a garage door opener from a truck that was parked outside and gained access to the home’s garage. She then went into the house, where she was confronted and shot.

When police investigated the scene of the incident, they said they found a folding knife laying on the ground near Yeaman’s body, Sgt, J.C. Holt with the West Jordan Police Department said.

It was not known if Yeaman was threatening the homeowner with the knife before she was shot.