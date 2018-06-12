Ogden man admits to shooting dog with B.B. gun, sentenced to community service

OGDEN, Utah – An Ogden man who admitted to shooting his neighbor’s dog’s eye out with a B.B. gun was sentenced Tuesday to serve community service.

Kim Tibbets was sentenced to 80 hours of community service and 24 months of probation for his charge of aggravated cruelty to an animal.

According to a statement of probable cause, Tibbits admitted to police that he shot the dog on Thanksgiving of 2017 because his neighbor didn’t care that it was barking.

During the course of the investigation, Tibbits admitted to police that he had shot the dog on several occasions throughout the course of the year.

On Thanksgiving of 2017, the dog was taken to the vet after it lost an eye from being shot.