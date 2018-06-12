Crews battle large fire in Moab

MOAB, Utah – Crews were battling a fire that destroyed homes, prompted evacuations, and caused power outages Tuesday evening in Moab.
Moab City Police confirmed there was an active fire in the Mill Creek Dr/Holyoak area.
According to Moab City Police officials, the fire was 75 percent contained around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said multiple structures were destroyed due to the fire.
This is a breaking news story. Details will be posted as they become available.
