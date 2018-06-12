Crews battle large fire in Moab

MOAB, Utah – Crews were battling a fire that destroyed homes, prompted evacuations, and caused power outages Tuesday evening in Moab.

Moab City Police confirmed there was an active fire in the Mill Creek Dr/Holyoak area.

Active fire threatening structures in Mill Creek Dr./Holyoak area. Evacuations underway. Power outages throughout town. Please stay away from area of the fire. — Moab City Police (@moabpolice) June 13, 2018

According to Moab City Police officials, the fire was 75 percent contained around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said multiple structures were destroyed due to the fire.

Fox 13 received the following pictures from the fire:

A video was also sen

This is a breaking news story. Details will be posted as they become available.