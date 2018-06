Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One day of Halloween isn’t enough for some Halloween enthusiasts. The Halloween in Summer Festival will have live music, dancing, magic, performances, and other creators. Bring the whole family for a day of spooky fun and trick or treating.

The event will be hosted by the Art on Your Studios’ and will be the final year it is held. This year the event will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018, from 10 am to 8 pm on Magna's Main Street.

For more information visit halloweeninsummerfestival.com.