Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you pee when you sneeze, cough, or laugh? You don’t have to live with that kind of stress and uncertainty any longer! We’re talking about a simple treatment that can take the worry away to give you confidence!

Reena Hiatt from Enlighten Laser Cosmetics was here to talk to us about the stress many women live with of peeing when you cough, sneeze, laugh or workout. It’s called stress urinary incontinence, and there is a solution! It’s a treatment called Geneveve.

Many women suffer from stress urinary incontinence and we want them to know that they are not alone and there is a treatment for them. The treatment is called Geneveve! Geneveve uses radiofrequency energy combined with cryogen cooling to stimulate collagen growth at a cellular level in the vaginal tissue. Collagen cushioning in the vaginal canal creates support for the Urethra, so that patients don’t have issues with stress urinary incontinence, which is the unintentional leakage when you sneeze, laugh or cough.

There are different types of urinary incontinence and the Geneveve is indicated for women that are suffering from stress urinary incontinence as opposed to urge or frequency incontinence. It’s more common than you think! Many women wear maxi pads on a daily basis because of stress urinary incontinence. Stress urinary incontinence can be caused by pregnancy, childbirth (especially multiple children), aging and menopause. Because we are all aging, every woman can benefit from the Geneveve treatment. Good quality of life includes healthy vaginal tissue!

When a patient comes in, they can expect to be in the office for just over an hour for their treatment. There is no anesthesia, no numbing, and no pain! With no recovery or downtime, patients can expect to return to regular activities immediately. The treatment tip is about the size of a thumb, non-invasive and very comfortable. Dr. Mears performs each Geneveve treatment!

Enlighten Laser offers free consultations to discuss your vaginal health concerns, and to customize each Geneveve treatment. We have a 20% off discount right now on the Geneveve treatment! Call to book your consultation! 1-801-294-9999

enlightenlaser.com