Elizabeth Smart responds after kidnapper Wanda Barzee's parole hearing

DRAPER, Utah – Elizabeth Smart is sharing her thoughts after Wanda Barzee’s parole hearing.

The woman who helped Brian David Mitchell kidnap Smart from her bedroom back in 2002 and held her captive for nine months, is up for parole.

However, 72-year-old Barzee was a no-show for her parole hearing Tuesday morning and was not released.

“I do not think I’m a vindictive or vengeful person, if change were truly possible in her case then perhaps parole/release could be justified. But I have recently learned that she is still carrying around a manuscript called,”The Book of Immanuel David Isaiah” and is reading from it. In this manuscript were the “revelations” Mitchell “received” from God to kidnap myself and 6 other young girls to all become his wives, it also “revealed” his other highly disturbing and dangerous ideas. This is proof to me that she hasn’t changed, and if the prior 15+ years hasn’t changed her I don’t see how the future years will. I will continue to pray that she will never be a threat to myself, my family, or any vulnerable person ever again.”