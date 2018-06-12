× Driver found day after truck goes over Hobble Creek Canyon edge, flown to hospital

UTAH COUNTY – A driver is being rescued by crews after their vehicle went over the edge of Hobble Creek Canyon Monday.

According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in the right-hand fork of the canyon.

The driver was said to be the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

He had been taken out of the car, and a medical helicopter was responding to the incident, Cannon said.

Cannon said the driver appeared to have “relatively minor injuries,” including possible broken ribs, cuts and scrapes and was dehydrated. He was flown to the Utah Valley Hospital in Provo.

It was unclear how the vehicle went over the edge of the road.

This is an ongoing story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.