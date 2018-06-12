Beef and Veggie Summer Pasta
Beef and Veggie Su
16 oz. pasta, any shape
1 lb. lean ground beef
1/3 cup olive oil, divided
1 lb. asparagus, trimmed, cut into 1” pieces
1/2 lb. yellow squash, chopped
1/2 lb. zucchini, chopped
1/2 white or yellow onion, chopped
3 garlic cloves
3-4 fresh thyme sprigs, leaves removed
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
3/4 cup beef stock
1/3 cup fresh parmesan cheese, grated
Fresh basil leaves, torn
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain.
In a Dutch oven or deep, large skillet up to medium high heat, brown ground beef. Drain. Remove from pan.
In the same pot or skillet up to medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Saute the asparagus, squash, zucchini and onion with thyme, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper for 6-7 minutes or until vegetables are slightly softened. Add garlic; cook for another 1-2 minutes. Add pasta, cooked ground beef and beef stock to the pot or skillet. Stir together; cook over medium heat for 3-4 minutes. Transfer to serving bowl. Add parmesan cheese. Garnish with basil. Serve immediately.
Sponsor: Utah Beef Council