× Beef and Veggie Summer Pasta

Beef and Veggie Su

mmer Pasta

16 oz. pasta, any shape

1 lb. lean ground beef

1/3 cup olive oil, divided

1 lb. asparagus, trimmed, cut into 1” pieces

1/2 lb. yellow squash, chopped

1/2 lb. zucchini, chopped

1/2 white or yellow onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves

3-4 fresh thyme sprigs, leaves removed

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

3/4 cup beef stock

1/3 cup fresh parmesan cheese, grated

Fresh basil leaves, torn

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain.

In a Dutch oven or deep, large skillet up to medium high heat, brown ground beef. Drain. Remove from pan.

In the same pot or skillet up to medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Saute the asparagus, squash, zucchini and onion with thyme, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper for 6-7 minutes or until vegetables are slightly softened. Add garlic; cook for another 1-2 minutes. Add pasta, cooked ground beef and beef stock to the pot or skillet. Stir together; cook over medium heat for 3-4 minutes. Transfer to serving bowl. Add parmesan cheese. Garnish with basil. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council