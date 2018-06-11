Utah Tastemakers 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you ever wanted to try new restaurants in Salt Lake City or hear about new ones? If so, there will be more than forty of the best local restaurants, distilleries, and chefs at this year’s Tastemakers two-day event. There will be a variety of foods, live music, and a tasting tour bus that will be taking guests to local restaurants downtown.

The owner of Stoneground Kitchen, Justin Shiefflett, joined us today in the kitchen to show us how to make a house-smoked, mozzarella dish with a green bean salad. He will be at the event so make sure and try what he is cooking up.

The event will be held this weekend, June 14th and 15th from 5:00-10:00 pm. For more information visit tastemakersutah.com.