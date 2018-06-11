Salt Lake City announces ten new road construction projects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski announced ten new road construction projects Monday.

The Mayor called the projects the start of a "new look and feel" for the city.

The projects will be funded by $5 million already set aside, and an $87 million bond issue on the November ballot the city hopes will be approved by voters.

A 1/2 cent sales tax increase recently added will also provide money to repair and maintain roads in the city.

The largest project will be a four-block section of Gladiola Street in the area of 700 south and 3400 west.

That section of the road will get a complete rebuild.

Other projects will also be complete rebuilds while others will be upgrades aimed at preserving pavement.

All of the construction projects will include new sidewalks, underground utilities, and bike lanes.

Here is a complete list of the construction projects:

Pavement Preservation Projects:

1200 East: from 600 South to 800 South

1500 East: from 900 South to 1300 South

1700 South: from 1700 East to 1900 East

2100 East: from 1700 South to Parkway Avenue

Road Reconstruction Projects:

Genesee Avenue: from 900 West to 1000 West

Simpson Avenue: from Wyoming Street to Broadmoor Street

Wilmington Avenue: from 2000 East to 2100 East

Gladiola Street: from 500 South to 900 South