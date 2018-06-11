× Police: Cremated remains of combat veteran stolen during Wendover vehicle burglary

WENDOVER, Utah – The ashes of a combat veteran that were being escorted to the California coast were stolen during a vehicle burglary in Wendover Monday.

According to the Wendover Police Department, the Mercedes Benz van was burglarized at a Quality Inn Motel.

The van was owned by Legacy Estate Management. The company serves families after war veterans pass away.

The van was escorting the cremated remains of a veteran when the burglary occurred.

Additional items stolen from the vehicle included electronics and clothing, the police department said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the stolen remains is asked to contact the Wendover Police Department at (435) 665-7771.