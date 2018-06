× Ogden School District launches free lunches during summer

OGDEN, Utah – The Ogden School District is offering free lunches during the summer through a federally funded program.

Food will be served at multiple locations for children age 18 and younger. Adult lunches will also be offered at a low cost of $3.75.

Lunches will be served from June 4 to July 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Locations for the lunches can be seen on the flyer below: