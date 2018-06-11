× Man stabbed in Draper, suspect on the run

DRAPER, Utah – Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing someone at a Draper gas station Monday morning.

Officers said it happened at the Maverik near 14800 S. Minuteman Dr. just after 2 a.m.

Police said two men from the Ogden Valley went to the gas station; one went inside and the other stayed in the car.

While the first man was inside, the other man in the car was stabbed.

That man is in the hospital in serious condition.

Officers have not said what led to the stabbing.

Police said they are searching for a man with long blond hair who got into a black Mitsubishi Galant with two other men.

Draper Police would like to speak with anyone who may have information at (801) 840-4000.